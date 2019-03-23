Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Expected to head to injured list
Jones is expected to open the year on the injured list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Jones is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but the Tigers expect it to take some time to heal. Mikie Mahtook or Niko Goodrum could fill in at center field in his absence, with prospect Daz Cameron not considered ready yet.
