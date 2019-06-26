Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Jones continues to excel as Detroit's leadoff hitter, as he's now gone 2-for-4 in each of the team's last four games. For the season, the 27-year-old outfielder is batting .257 with a .791 OPS, and he's strengthening his hold on the top spot in the order with each good performance.