Jones will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Rangers.

For the second time in the series when right-handed pitchers have toed the rubber for Texas, Jones will serve as the Tigers' leadoff man over Mikie Mahtook, who hits sixth Sunday. Jones' .276 on-base percentage on the season probably doesn't make him a long-term answer atop the lineup, but he may continue to benefit from the favorable slotting until center fielder Leonys Martin (hamstring) returns from the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories