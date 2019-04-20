Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Getting regular work in center
Jones will make his eighth straight start in center field in Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. He's slated to hit ninth.
The Tigers haven't eased Jones back into action since he was activated from the 10-day injured list April 11, as he's been included in the lineup in every game. As the best defensive center fielder on the roster, Jones' role should be fairly secure until the Tigers decide to promote prospect Daz Cameron from Triple-A Toledo, but don't expect much useful fantasy production from the 26-year-old. He's batting .174 through his first 26 plate appearances of the season with one steal and no extra-base hits.
