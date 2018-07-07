Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Jones gave the Tigers some breathing room in this one, as he took Texas starter Bartolo Colon deep in the eighth inning to give his team a two-run lead. The 26-year-old outfielder is still slashing just .221/.273/.387, though he has clubbed two home runs over his last five games to give him seven on the year. Jones also has seven steals this season, which has given him a little bit of value in deeper leagues, though his overall numbers don't move the needle much in most formats.

