Jones went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Former Detroit ace Justin Verlander was dealing, as he allowed just two hits through seven innings of work. One of those hits was Jones' third home run of the season. The 27-year-old still has a sluggish .165 batting average and .549 OPS, though he should still contribute the occasional long ball and steal.