Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Jones provided an unexpected boost from the bottom of the lineup, as the 26-year-old is batting just .223 this year with a .657 OPS. Performances like Sunday's have been too infrequent to make Jones a reliable fantasy option this season, though perhaps this could get the outfielder going.