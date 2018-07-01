Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Goes deep Sunday
Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
Jones provided an unexpected boost from the bottom of the lineup, as the 26-year-old is batting just .223 this year with a .657 OPS. Performances like Sunday's have been too infrequent to make Jones a reliable fantasy option this season, though perhaps this could get the outfielder going.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...