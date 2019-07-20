Jones (back) went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 12-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Making his first appearance for the Tigers since landing on the injured list on July 3, Jones led off and looked very comfortable. The 27-year-old had been starting to play pretty well before getting injured, and he'll look to finish the season strong for a rebuilding Detroit squad.

