Jones (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list following Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jones exited Wednesday's matinee with back spasms and will require at least 10 days to get healthy, though an MRI already came back negative. The 27-year-old will be eligible to be activated July 14 at Kansas City.

