Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Jones had started each of the last four games in center field, but he benefited in some part from the Tigers facing off against two left-handed pitchers during that stretch. The Tigers are still seemingly viewing Jones as a short-side platoon player, with Robbie Grossman, Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes representing the team's primary outfielders against right-handed pitchers until Nomar Mazara (abdomen) is ready to return from the injured list.