Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Marlins.

It was a boom or bust evening for Jones, who struck out in his other three at-bats. The 27-year-old has four home runs this season but also has a 32.2 percent strikeout rate, and his ongoing struggle with making consistent contact has saddled him with a weak .179 batting average.

