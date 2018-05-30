Jones went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

This was the fourth home run of the season for Jones and his first since May 15. In the 12 games since that blast, the 26-year-old is just 8-for-43 (.186) with 13 strikeouts. On the season, Jones is batting .237 with a .684 OPS, but maybe Tuesday's home run will help him get going at the plate.