Jones went 1-for-3 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.
Jones hit a low line drive with two outs in the seventh inning, and when it got past a diving Adam Engel in center, it was off to the races. The Detroit center fielder has gotten off to a great start, as he now has five home runs in just 13 games. His career high is 11 home runs, which is what he hit in each of the last two years. At this rate, Jones could beat that mark with only the 60-game schedule to work with.