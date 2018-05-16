Jones went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Indians.

Jones led off the game with a home run against Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin, and he doubled home another run in the seventh against Andrew Miller. Jones has been getting steady run as the leadoff hitter with Leonys Martin (knee) out of the lineup, and the 25-year-old is hitting .254 with a .730 OPS.