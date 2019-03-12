Jones went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Jones now has two spring home runs and he's boosted his OPS to .925. The 26-year-old outfielder strikes out a bit too often to maintain a high average, but he chipped in double-digit home runs and steals last season and could provide similar contributions in 2019, making him an option in deeper leagues.

