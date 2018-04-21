Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Hits walkoff home run
Jones went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored, including a walkoff home run in the 10th inning to lift the Tigers over the Royals in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.
Jones was in the midst of a minor slump while seeing limited playing time during the postponement-filled early April but has started the last three games for the Tigers, going 6-for-13 at the plate. The 25-year-old appears to be Detroit's primary left fielder at the moment, with his recent play likely to continue earning him at-bats.
More News
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Looks like primary left fielder•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Could get more time in left field•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Likely to make team•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Looking good for bench spot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...