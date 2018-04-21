Jones went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored, including a walkoff home run in the 10th inning to lift the Tigers over the Royals in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

Jones was in the midst of a minor slump while seeing limited playing time during the postponement-filled early April but has started the last three games for the Tigers, going 6-for-13 at the plate. The 25-year-old appears to be Detroit's primary left fielder at the moment, with his recent play likely to continue earning him at-bats.