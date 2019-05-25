Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Homers, drives in four
Jones went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over the Mets.
This was the best offensive game of the season for Jones, who recorded just his third multi-hit effort of 2019. The 27-year-old is still slashing just .183/.258/.348, though he can occasionally offer a little bit of power and some steals, as evidenced by his double-digit totals in both categories last year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...