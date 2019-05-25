Jones went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over the Mets.

This was the best offensive game of the season for Jones, who recorded just his third multi-hit effort of 2019. The 27-year-old is still slashing just .183/.258/.348, though he can occasionally offer a little bit of power and some steals, as evidenced by his double-digit totals in both categories last year.