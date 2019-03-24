Jones (shoulder) is optimistic that his stay on the injured list will be brief, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jones is slated to open the year on the shelf with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. While he remains without a timetable for his return, the outfielder is hoping his absence will be a brief one. Jones will be eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. In the meantime, Mikie Mahtook and Niko Goodrum are candidates to fill in at center field for Jones, while Dustin Peterson could break camp in a reserve role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...