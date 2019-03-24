Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Hoping for only brief absence
Jones (shoulder) is optimistic that his stay on the injured list will be brief, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Jones is slated to open the year on the shelf with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. While he remains without a timetable for his return, the outfielder is hoping his absence will be a brief one. Jones will be eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. In the meantime, Mikie Mahtook and Niko Goodrum are candidates to fill in at center field for Jones, while Dustin Peterson could break camp in a reserve role.
