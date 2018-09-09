Tigers' JaCoby Jones: In line for timeshare in CF
Jones may lose some playing time following the promotion of Christin Stewart to the big leagues, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Manager Ron Gardenhire announced that Stewart would be the starting left fielder for the remainder of the season, effectively making a timeshare between Jones, Mikie Mahtook and Victor Reyes in center field. Jones is starting Sunday's game in center, but Reyes is younger and has been better at the plate recently. Little is known about how the job will be divvied up down the stretch, but it's hard to see this benefitting Jones too much unless he can outplay his competition right out of the gate.
