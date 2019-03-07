Jones went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Braves.

Jones finished with 11 home runs and 13 stolen bases a season ago, but he also struck out 30.4 percent of the time, which amazingly was a career best. The 26-year-old's contact issues limit his overall offensive potential, but his strong defensive work in center field should keep him in the lineup of a fairly regular basis this season.

