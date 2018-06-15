Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Launches game-winning homer Thursday
Jones went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Twins.
The outfielder tagged Lance Lynn in the seventh inning and cleared the left field fence with a runner on base to put the Tigers ahead for good. Jones looks to have the lead for time in left field and has remained relevant in deeper mixed leagues thanks to his five stolen base. His .222/.267/.389 slash doesn't predict that he'll offer much else than middling power and speed, though even at 26 years old, he could reach another level over time with a more consistent role.
