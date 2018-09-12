Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Launches three-run home run
Jones went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.
Jones took Houston starter Framber Valdez deep as part of a four-run fourth inning, though the Tigers couldn't muster any more offense in a 5-4 loss. The 26-year-old now has 11 home runs this season, but his .206 average and .636 OPS leave a lot to be desired, and the promotion of Christin Stewart to the big leagues on Sunday figures to crunch Jones for playing time down the stretch.
