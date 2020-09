Jones was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch on the hand/wrist area, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 28-year-old missed the final eight weeks of 2019 after suffering a fractured left wrist from a hit by pitch, so one can only hope Tuesday's incident yields a different result. Jones is in the midst of the best season of his career with a .268/.333/.515 slash line, five homers and 14 RBI through 30 games.