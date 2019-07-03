Jones left the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox with back spasms, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Niko Goodrum moved out to center field after Jones' departure, with Gordon Beckham entering the game at second base. Jones figures to be held out of the nightcap at the very least. He has been one of the Tigers' few bright spots, offensively (.291/.351/.547 in June), and should continue to lead off when healthy.