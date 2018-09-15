Jones exited Saturday's game against the Indians with right shoulder tightness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jones ran into the wall in center field and appeared shaken up, but was able to remain in the game. The 26-year-old then made a diving attempt on the next play and got up gingerly, and was then removed from the game. Jones should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

