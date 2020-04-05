Jones is likely to begin the 2020 season batting ninth, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

In Fenech's hypothetical Opening Day roster, Jones batted ninth behind Austin Romine and Victor Reyes, with Cameron Maybin next at the top of the order. Jones showed some signs of improvement in 2019, lowering his K% and batting a career-best .235 with 11 home runs in 88 games. Of course, .235 isn't exactly an elite mark, and without eye-popping speed or power, Jones doesn't project as a particularly valuable fantasy asset, though he should play regularly due to his strong defense in center field.