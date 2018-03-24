With the Tigers releasing Alexi Amarista on Saturday, Jones is likely to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

If the Tigers go with a four-player bench as expected, it appears that it will consist of Jones, Niko Goodrum, John Hicks and Victor Reyes with Amarista now out of the picture. Jones has helped himself this spring by playing some at third base. That added versatility should allow him to get occasional playing time there and in the outfield. And with the Tigers expected to be in a rebuilding season, the 25-year-old could get more run as the year goes on, as he still figures prominently into the team's future plans.