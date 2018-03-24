Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Likely to make team
With the Tigers releasing Alexi Amarista on Saturday, Jones is likely to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
If the Tigers go with a four-player bench as expected, it appears that it will consist of Jones, Niko Goodrum, John Hicks and Victor Reyes with Amarista now out of the picture. Jones has helped himself this spring by playing some at third base. That added versatility should allow him to get occasional playing time there and in the outfield. And with the Tigers expected to be in a rebuilding season, the 25-year-old could get more run as the year goes on, as he still figures prominently into the team's future plans.
More News
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Looking good for bench spot•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Continues push for fourth outfielder role•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Showing better plate discipline this spring•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Sits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Not part of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?