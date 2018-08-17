Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Likely to return after minimum
Jones (hamstring) participated in some running Friday and he's confident he'll be activated after missing the minimum, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Jones landed on the disabled list Monday due to a right hamstring strain, but the injury doesn't appear overly serious, as he's expected to return Aug. 23 when eligible. More news on his status should surface as his return date nears.
