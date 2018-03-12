Jones is even with or slightly ahead of Victor Reyes in the battle for a reserve outfielder job out of spring training, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones is slashing .400/.500/.650 this spring with a home run and six RBI, while Reyes is scuffling with a .207/.258/.241 slash line. Working in favor of Reyes is the fact that he's a Rule 5 pick, meaning he has to stay on the 25-man roster all season or else be subjected to waivers and offered back to the Diamondbacks. Jones might force the team's hand if he continues to rake in spring training, though he could start the year at Triple-A Toledo if the Tigers want to find a way to keep Reyes around. Either way, the 25-year-old Jones figures to get extended playing time at the MLB level sometime this season for a rebuilding Detroit team. It helps Jones' cause that he's begun fielding grounders at third base in the event he's needed at the position at some point, according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.