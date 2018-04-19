Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Looks like primary left fielder
Jones will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Manager Ron Gardenhire initially suggested that the Tigers would deploy a timeshare in left field following Opening Day starter Mikie Mahtook's demotion to Triple-A Toledo on April 11, but it appears safe to conclude that Jones has emerged as the preferred option at the position over Niko Goodrum and Victor Reyes. Jones will pick up his fourth start in five games Thursday and could be worth a look in AL-only formats while he's playing regularly.
