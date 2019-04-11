The Tigers activated Jones (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jones had been expected to remain at Triple-A Toledo through the weekend for a rehab assignment, but the Tigers ultimately reversed course and returned the outfielder to the active roster. It's unclear if Jones will be included in the lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Indians, but he should take over as the Tigers' primary center fielder moving forward. Mikie Mahtook was designated for assignment to open up a spot for Jones.

