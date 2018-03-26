Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Makes Opening Day roster
Jones has made the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Jones will break camp with the Tigers in a reserve role after the team cut Alexi Amarista loose. The 25-year-old saw time at third base in camp, so he should see occasional playing time at the hot corner as well as in the outfield this season. With the Tigers in rebuild mode, Jones could see his playing time increase as the year goes on. In 56 games with the big club last season, Jones hit a lackluster .170/.240/.270 with three homers and six stolen bases.
