Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Nearing return from IL
Jones played in games Friday and Saturday at High-A Lakeland, going 3-for-8 at the dish with two doubles and two RBI.
According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Jones said he feels ready to return from the 10-day injured list, but manager Ron Gardenhire wasn't ready to commit to the outfielder being activated before the weekend ends. Gardenhire suggested that Jones will likely need to play three or four games in the minors before the Tigers decide on his next step, so the 26-year-old looks at least a couple days away from rejoining the big club. Detroit has turned to a combination of Mikie Mahtook, Niko Goodrum and Dustin Peterson in center field while Jones has been sidelined.
