Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Not in Friday's lineup
Jones is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Friday.
Jones will head to the bench after going 1-for-3 with one home run and two RBI during Thursday's game against Minnesota. In his absence, Victor Reyes will man left field and bat eighth.
