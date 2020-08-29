site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Not in Game 2 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Jones will take a seat for the second game of Saturday's twin bill after going 2-for-4 with one run in Game 1. Victor Reyes will shift to center field with Cameron Maybin starting in right.
