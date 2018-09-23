Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jones missed some time early in the week with shoulder tightness, and again hurt his should on a diving attempt in the outfield Saturday, Woodbery reports. The 26-year-old will get the day off Sunday in addition to Monday's scheduled off day in hopes of a quick return. Victor Reyes is starting in center field and batting eighth for the Tigers.