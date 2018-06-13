Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Jones is out of the starting lineup versus the Twins on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Jones will retreat to the bench after starting the past three games, including going 1-for-4 with one RBI during Tuesday's outing. Victor Reyes will get the nod in left field in his absence.
