Jones, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, is batting just .125 this spring with a .451 OPS.

Jones is off to a sluggish start through seven games, though he should have the center field job locked down due to his strong defense and the career-best .848 OPS he posted last season. The 28-year-old did miss the final month of the 2020 campaign after fracturing his left hand, so that could be partly responsible for his slow start this spring.