Jones was sent down to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's game against the White Sox.

Jones appeared in five games and played start-to-finish just once since he was called up August 19. The Tigers needed a roster spot for tomorrow's starter Buck Farmer, and Jones was the most expendable option. Expect him back by the time rosters expand in September.

