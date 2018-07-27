Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Out of Friday's lineup
Jones is not in the lineup against the Indians on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Jones will retreat to the pine after going 1-for-4 with one run scored and two strikeouts during Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City. In his absence, Victor Reyes will start in left field.
