Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Out of Friday's lineup
Jones is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Friday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Jones will get a night off to clear his head after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts during Thursday's series finale in Boston. In his place, Niko Goodrum will get a start in the outfield and bat sixth in the order.
More News
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Gets breather for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Drives in two•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Hits home run Tuesday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Starting in center field Thursday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Exits Wednesday's game with hip contusion•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Hits leadoff home run Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart