Jones is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Jones started Friday and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but the outfielder is now on the bench for the fourth time in eight games to begin the season, so he could be losing his grip on an everyday role in a Detroit outfield that has gotten more crowded with the emergence of Akil Baddoo. Baddoo is in left for Saturday's contest with Victor Reyes in center and Nomar Mazara in right.