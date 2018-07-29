Jones (back) is not in the lineup Sunday but is available off the bench if needed, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jones left Saturday's game early when his back tightened up, and though he'll get a day off Sunday, the fact that he's available off the bench bodes well for a quick return to the starting lineup. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .208/.265/.369 with eight home runs and nine steals.