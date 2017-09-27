Play

Jones is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.

Although he's hitting just .156/.229/.266 for the season, Jones has had an even tougher time at the plate lately. He's started five consecutive games and has gone 1-for-16 (.063) with nine strikeouts over that stretch. He'll sit out Wednesday while Andrew Romine starts in center field.

