Jones sustained a fractured left hand on a hit by pitch during Tuesday's game at Milwaukee.
It's a devastating development for Jones and the Tigers, as he was enjoying the best production of his career with an .848 OPS and five homers through 30 games. The 28-year-old's 2019 season ended in a similar fashion, as he suffered a fractured left wrist in early August and missed the rest of the season. It's too early to tell if Jones will require surgery to address the fracture, but he's likely out for the final month of the season.