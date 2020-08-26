site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Picks up calf injury
Jones was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs with right calf tightness.
The 28-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a sacrifice fly before exiting at the start of the eighth inning. Jones should be considered day-to-day until the severity of the injury is known.
