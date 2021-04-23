Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Pirates.
Jones has struggled mightily to begin the season, as he entered Thursday's contest with only four hits in 31 plate appearances. However, he delivered his first multi-hit effort of the campaign, highlighted by a solo home run off Mitch Keller -- his first long ball of the season. Jones has been limited to a reserve role in the outfield due to the emergence of Akil Baddoo, and his playing time figures to dry up further once Nomar Mazara (abdomen) can return from the injured list.