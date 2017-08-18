Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Recalled by Tigers on Friday
Jones was recalled by the Tigers on Friday from Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
With starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) going to the disabled list, a spot on the roster opened up for Jones to return and try to make a better argument for a permanent role after his last stint didn't go well. So far this season, Jones is hitting .137 in 51 at-bats and three extra-base with Detroit while serving as a utility player in the outfield.
