Jones (wrist) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.

Jones exited Thursday's contest after being hit by a pitch and will take at least one game out of the starting nine to recover. The 27-year-old was diagnosed with a left wrist bruise after X-rays came back negative, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Victor Reyes receives the start in center field in his stead.

